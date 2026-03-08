LSU Loses Final Game Of Regular Season In Triple-Overtime Thriller, 94-91

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

For some reason, LSU did not want a very disappointing regular season to end.

But it finally did after three overtimes with LSU guard Max Mackinnon’s wide open three-pointer falling just short off the rim. And the hexed Tigers finished just short again, losing 94-91 to Texas A&M for their fourth loss of the Southeastern Conference season by three points or less, including a 75-72 loss at Texas A&M on Jan. 3 in the SEC opener.

LSU (15-16, 3-15 SEC) finishes last in the SEC and next plays on Wednesday (11:30 a.m., SEC Network) as the No. 16 seed against the No. 9 seed (TBA) in Nashville. The Aggies finished 21-10 and 11-7.

“My total focus has been on our team and getting them ready to play the next game.”

-LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon when asked if he has received any assurances from anyone associated with LSU that he will be back next season.https://t.co/U9XBd8uT9v — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) March 7, 2026

Mackinnon led the Tigers with 20 points, but hit only 2 of 11 from three-point range and 7 of 20 from the field. He hit two free throws with 12.4 seconds to go in the second overtime to tie it 85-85. The Aggies had time to set up a decent shot, but couldn’t get one off and lost the ball, bringing on the third overtime.

“Heck of a college basketball game,” LSU coach Matt McMahon said. “Really proud of the fight they showed. I thought they laid it on the line. I hate that we weren’t able to pay it off with a win.”

LSU point guard Jalen Reece, who scored 17 points with five assists, picked up a loose ball and hit a short jumper in the paint to tie the game 79-79 in the first overtime with 6.8 seconds left. Texas A&M had the last shot with plenty of time, but again did not even get a shot off. And the game went to its second overtime. Mackinnon had hit a three-pointer for a 77-76 lead with 1:23 to go, but Agee put the Aggies back up at 79-77 with 1:05 left.

LSU trailed 70-68 in regulation when Mackinnon got the ball in three-point range, almost lost it, then drove to the goal in traffic and hit a layup for a 70-70 tie with 38.7 seconds to go.

LSU had a chance to win it in regulation as it inbounded with 7.1 seconds to go. Marquel Sutton got open for a three-pointer in the corner, but he missed it with :02 remaining, bringing on the first overtime at 70-70.

“I couldn’t have lived through a fourth overtime,” an exhausted Texas A&M first-year coach Bucky McMillan said. “I would’ve just walked out of there. LSU would’ve won by forfeit.”

McMillan praised the LSU team, which has been without star point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. for most of the SEC season. He recently had surgery on his foot.

“Their record could be totally different if their point guard didn’t get hurt,” McMillan said. “I think they could be right there with anyone.”

Thomas, a junior transfer from UNLV, injured his foot just days before the SEC opener at Texas A&M. At that time, LSU was 12-1 with a No. 35 ranking in the NCAA Evaluation Tool for the NCAA Tournament, and Thomas was scoring 16.2 points a game while leading the league with 7.0 assists a game for ninth in the nation.

“They were a top 25 team coming in,” McMillan said. “Losing a point guard is such a detrimental loss.”

The Tigers led 38-33 at halftime on a three-pointer by Sutton with :04 left. And LSU built a 56-47 lead at the 13:19 mark of the second half on a three-pointer by Rashad King.

The Aggies were within 56-54 at the 11-minute mark, however, and the game stayed within a bucket or two through the rest of the period.

Center Michael Nwoko scored 16 points with 13 rebounds and did not foul out until the third overtime after usually fouling out in the second half. Sutton added 12 with seven rebounds. Center Robert Miller II scored 12 with eight rebounds.

Forward Rashaun Agee led the Aggies with 26 points and had 11 rebounds.

“It’s just a matter of time before we start winning,” Reece said.

But LSU is down to a single-elimination conference tournament.

“I think at the tournament we’re going to shock some people,” Reece said.