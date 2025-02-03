LSU Loses Commit For ’26 Class From Tupelo DL JaReylan McCoy; Spring Practice Dates Finalized

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU just lost a commitment for coach Brian Kelly’s Class of 2026 in No. 6 defensive lineman JaReylan McCoy of Tupelo High in Tupelo, Miss.

McCoy (6-foot-6, 245 pounds) committed to LSU on Jan. 2, 2025, but decommitted today after visiting Ole Miss – 50 miles from Tupelo – over the weekend. McCoy is the No. 79 prospect in the nation by 247sports.com and No. 5 prospect in Mississippi.

Among the schools who have offered scholarships to McCoy other than LSU and Ole Miss are Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and USC.

LSU’s Class of 2026 is ranked No. 12 in the country with just five commitments. The Tigers’ Class of 2025 is ranked No. 10 with 23 commitments. The second national signing day for the 2025 class recruiting period is Wednesday, but Kelly expects to sign zero players.

“We’re not signing anybody,” Kelly told Tiger Rag after a Senior Bowl practice Thursday in Mobile, Alabama. “We’re focused strictly on our 2026 class right now, and the guys who are on campus. So, it’ll be nice when it goes dead at LSU on Sunday (recruiting dead period begins through Wednesday). Zero. We have zero. We’ve got 16 who came in with the portal (No. 1 portal class in the nation), and another 12 or 15 who came in early as freshmen. So, we’re focused on those guys and ready to go.”

LSU will open spring practice on Saturday, March 8, and finish on Thursday, April 10, before the previously announced spring game on Saturday, April 12.

The first month of practice dates are March 8, 11, 12, 14, 15, 18, 20, 22, 25, 27 and 28, followed by April 7, 8, 10 and the spring game. LSU’s Pro Day in preparation for the April 26-28 NFL Draft will be Wednesday, March 26.