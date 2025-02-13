LSU Loses 7th Straight, Falling At Arkansas

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU caught its Zs big time in a rematch with Arkansas Wednesday night on the road.

Razorbacks’ sophomore 7-foot-2 center Zvonimir Ivisic of Vodice, Croatia, dominated the Tigers inside with a season-high 25 points and four blocked shots in a 70-58 win at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

Ivisic transferred from Kentucky after last season to join his coach John Calipari, who left the Wildcats after last season and landed at Arkansas. But Ivisic was ineligible until Jan. 20 and missed Arkansas’ game at LSU on Jan. 14 that the Tigers won, 78-74.

LSU (12-12, 1-10 SEC) has not won since. Arkansas (15-9, 4-7 SEC) was 0-4 after that loss.

The Tigers got excellent play off the bench from two freshman – forward Robert Miller III and guard Vyctorius Miller. Miller III scored a career-high 16 points on 8-of-13 shooting, while Miller scored nine on 4-of-5 shooting. And LSU played well in the first half, taking a 35-34 lead at the buzzer on a Miller 3-pointer. The Tigers showed no signs of their devastating loss to Ole Miss on Saturday after leading by 11 with three minutes to go.

But as has been the case often this season, the Tigers wilted in the second half and soon found themselves down by double digits.

“We were right there in the mix,” LSU coach Matt McMahon said. “Offensively, we were really aggressive. Certainly Robert Miller III was in the fight down there in the post. But they were much more efficient than us in the second half.”

Guard Cam Carter scored 13 with four assists for the Tigers.

LSU may have a chance at Oklahoma Saturday (5 p.m., SEC Network). The Sooners (16-8, 3-8 SEC) lost 82-58 at Missouri.