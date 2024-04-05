LSU looks for its first SEC series win of the season against Vanderbilt. Here’s who’s starting

No. 18 LSU baseball bounced back from a four-game losing streak to win game one of its series with No. 7 Vanderbilt.

Now, the Tigers are one win away from claiming their first SEC series of the season.

Gage Jump will get the start in game two against Vanderbilt. Jump has a 3.42 ERA this season through 26.1 innings pitched. His ERA jumps to 6.92 in conference play through 13 innings pitched. His last start came last Friday against Arkansas when he went 3.2 innings and gave up four runs on seven hits and two walks.

LSU used only Griffin Herring and Luke Holman in the game one win over Vanderbilt and should have a full bullpen of relievers available for game two.

Jump will match up with right hander Bryce Cunningham. Cunningham has a 2.87 ERA this season through 37.2 innings pitched. He has 57 strikeouts on the season and struck out 12 batter last Friday against Missouri. He went seven innings in that game and allowed just one hit and two walks.

Vanderbilt used four pitchers in the game one loss. Greyson Carter got the start and Sam Hliboki, David Horn Jr. and Levi Huesman all came in to pitch at least one inning.

Game two will start at 7 p.m. from Alex Box and will be televised on SEC Network.