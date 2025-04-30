LSU Lists Basketball Player For Making Honor Roll – But Forgot He Had Been Dishonorably Discharged From Team

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Former LSU walk-on basketball player Adam Benhayoune has not been with the team since February after his removal amid domestic violence accusations by a woman who had been living with him.

But in recent days, LSU Basketball’s twitter page listed Benhayoune as making the honor roll along with teammate Daimion Collins, who is also no longer on the team as he transferred to South Florida two weeks ago.

“It was an oversight, and the post was deleted,” an LSU athletic department spokesman said Wednesday.

LSUs athletic department mistakenly congratulated basketball player Adam Benhayoune for making the honor roll with a recent social media post months after he had been removed from the team amid domestic violence allegations in February LSU photo

Benhayoune walked on at LSU without a scholarship from Sandra Day O’Connor High School in Helotes, Texas, near San Antonio for the 2021-22 season under then-LSU coach Will Wade. After Wade was fired for several major NCAA violations and replaced by Murray State coach Matt McMahon, Benhayoune stayed on at LSU for the last three seasons. He scored nine points in 14 games and 19 minutes in his career as a deep backup. Over this past season, he played in seven games and was 1 of 3 from the field with one rebound, one assist and one turnover over nine minutes.

He did not play in LSU’s last four games of the 2024-25 season or participate in senior night in the home finale after his removal. Benhayoune’s alleged victim told authorities that he hit her multiple times.

The woman’s complaint is expected to be reviewed in the 19th Judicial District Court in Baton Rouge.