LSU Linebacker Whit Weeks Will Return To LSU, Which Is Not Exactly Breaking News

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU junior linebacker Whit Weeks has decided to stay with the Tigers for his senior season in 2026, he said on social media on Thursday.

“College is too much fun to leave, and there is no better place in the country to be right now than Baton Rouge, Louisiana,” Weeks said. “All I want to do is ball in the purple and gold. See you in September.”

Weeks, who signed with LSU before the 2023 season out of Oconee County High in Watkinsville, Georgia, was considering entering the 2026 NFL Draft. He had a spectacular sophomore season in 2024 as he finished second in the Southeastern Conference and ninth nationally in tackles with 125 and wa a first team All-SEC player.

He missed four games in 2025, however, with an ankle injury, making 31 tackles, and was not expected to be selected in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft.

Weeks has been dating new LSU coach Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry since the fall. She was a student at Ole Miss last semester Her dad was Ole Miss’ head football coach from 2020 through the 2025 regular season before leaving to be LSU’s head coach.