LSU Linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. To Play In East-West All-Star Game

LSU redshirt junior linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. accepted an invitation on Tuesday to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl all-star game in Arlington, Texas, on Jan. 27 (6 p.m., NFL Network) at AT&T Stadium.

Perkins, a New Orleans native, is the first LSU player to be announced to the 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl. It is not known for certain if he will play for the Tigers (7-5, 3-5 SEC) in the Texas Bowl in Houston on Dec. 27 against No. 24 Houston (9-3, 6-3 Big 12).

Long expected to enter the 2026 NFL Draft, Perkins is coming off a solid season. He recorded 56 tackles with eight for loss, four sacks, three interceptions, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and three pass breakups.

In the regular season finale against Oklahoma, Perkins made six tackles with an interception and 44-yard return in a 17-13 loss.

In his four year career with the Tigers, Perkins had 220 total tackles, 35.5 tackles-for-loss, 17 sacks, eight forced fumbles and five interceptions.