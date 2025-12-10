LSU Linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. To Play In East-West All-Star Game

December 10, 2025 Tiger Rag News Services LSU Football News 0
LSU redshirt junior linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. is likely to enter the 2026 NFL Draft. (Tiger Rag photo by Michael Bacigalupi).

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU redshirt junior linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. accepted an invitation on Tuesday to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl all-star game in Arlington, Texas, on Jan. 27 (6 p.m., NFL Network) at AT&T Stadium.

Perkins, a New Orleans native, is the first LSU player to be announced to the 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl. It is not known for certain if he will play for the Tigers (7-5, 3-5 SEC) in the Texas Bowl in Houston on Dec. 27 against No. 24 Houston (9-3, 6-3 Big 12).

Long expected to enter the 2026 NFL Draft, Perkins is coming off a solid season. He recorded 56 tackles with eight for loss, four sacks, three interceptions, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and three pass breakups.

The Kiffin Kickstart: Lane Kiffin Begins His LSU Tenure With Staff and Recruiting Moves

In the regular season finale against Oklahoma, Perkins made six tackles with an interception and 44-yard return in a 17-13 loss.

In his four year career with the Tigers, Perkins had 220 total tackles, 35.5 tackles-for-loss, 17 sacks, eight forced fumbles and five interceptions.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


forty four + = fifty three
Powered by MathCaptcha