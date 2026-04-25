LSU Linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. Selected No. 215 Overall By Atlanta Falcons In 6th Round

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. grew up a huge New Orleans Saints fan and dreamed of playing for his hometown team at the next level.

Instead, that path takes a different turn, as Perkins was selected No. 215 overall in the sixth round by the Atlanta Falcons, one of the Saints’ biggest rivals.

Big Perk to ATL 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3OkNgsg1xN — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 25, 2026

He burst onto the scene with one of the best freshman seasons in program history, recording 7.5 sacks. After the 2022-23 season, he was projected as a first-round pick and entered his sophomore year with high expectations. He followed with another productive season in 2023-24, but those first-round projections took a hit after he suffered a season-ending ACL injury early in the 2024-25 season.

In his final season at LSU, Perkins recorded 56 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and three interceptions.

At 6-foot-1 and 222 pounds, Perkins’ role at the next level remains a question, which contributed to his slide in the draft. He lacks ideal size to consistently play on the edge in the NFL, and teams may also evaluate how best to use him in coverage as an inside linebacker.

Still, the instincts and playmaking ability are there. If he can continue developing as a true linebacker, his ceiling in Atlanta is high.

Perkins will also have a chance to compete for early playing time following the departure of veteran linebacker Kaden Elliss.