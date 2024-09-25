LSU Linebacker Harold Perkins Jr.’s NFL Dreams Put on Hold After Season-Ending Injury, Draft Analyst Warns

The news of LSU’s star linebacker Harold Perkins Jr.’s season-ending ACL injury has sent shockwaves through the team and the football world, derailing his plans to enter the 2025 NFL Draft.

Draft analysts had projected Perkins as a top prospect for next year’s draft, likely a first-round pick. But with his knee injury, his football future is now uncertain. According to The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, he will likely fall to Day Two in the draft if he decides to declare after this setback.

Perkins can still salvage his NFL ambitions by returning for his senior season at LSU. With college players now able to profit from NIL deals, the pressure to leave school early for financial gain has decreased. This allows Perkins to make a decision based on his long-term football goals.

If he chooses to stay, Perkins can focus on rehabilitation and preparation for the 2025 season, rather than rushing his recovery to impress pro scouts. This setback can ultimately lead to greater success in the long run.