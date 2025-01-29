LSU Likely To Open Spring Drills In Early March With Spring Game Set for April 12

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU is expected to open spring practice in the first week of March as it has the previous two years, leading up to the spring game on Saturday, April 12, which was announced on LSU’s football twitter on Tuesday.

The exact dates of LSU’s 15 spring practices, including the spring game per NCAA rule, has not yet been announced, nor has the time of the spring game. The LSU baseball team is out of town on April 12 at Auburn, and the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival opens on April 24, which opens the opportunity for a decent crowd at Tiger Stadium. LSU has infamously never drawn many fans for its spring games throughout history, usually in the 20,000 range before exaggerated estimates, while Alabama and others frequently fill stadiums for the glorified practice.

LSU’s spring game was on April 13 last year with practice opening on March 5. The Tigers in the past have tended to practice three times a week for a few weeks, take spring break off, then return for a few more practices before the spring game. Spring break at LSU this year will be from Monday, March 31, through Friday, April 4.

The Tigers are coming off a 9-4 season – 5-3 in the Southeastern Conference for a six-team tie for fourth.

LSU returns one of the top quarterbacks in the nation in senior-to-be Garrett Nussmeier, who likely would have been a mid-round or higher pick in the first round of the NFL Draft in April. Coach Brian Kelly also has signed the No. 1-ranked NCAA Transfer Portal class and has the No. 9 recruiting signing class in the nation going into the second signing day of this recruiting period on Feb. 5.

LSU ANALYST STAFF UPDATE

The Tigers are in the process of adding another analyst to the football staff on defense in former Miami defensive coordinator Lance Guidry, whom the Hurricanes fired after last season. He was at Miami in the 2023 and ’24 seasons. Guidry, a former McNeese State player, was McNeese State’s head coach from 2016-18.

Guidry, 53, was Southeastern Louisiana’s defensive coordinator in 2019, Florida Atlantic’s safeties coach in 2020 and Marshall’s defensive coordinator in the 2021 and ’22 seasons. ,