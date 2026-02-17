LSU Left Fielder Chris Stanfield Likely To Miss 3rd Straight Game Wednesday

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Senior starting left fielder Chris Stanfield’s hand is not broken, but it is bruised and swollen, and he will likely miss his third consecutive game Wednesday against Nicholls State (1 p.m., SEC Network+).

Stanfield, who is 2-for-7 on the season for a .286 batting average and two runs scored, injured his hand sliding into home in LSU’s 5-3 win over Milwaukee on Saturday in the bottom of the eighth inning. He was thrown out at the plate on the play by the first baseman after a fielder’s choice grounder by Jake Brown. Stanfield played the top of the ninth, but missed Sunday’s win against Milwaukee and Monday’s win over Kent State.

“He is day-to-day,” LSU coach Jay Johnson told Tiger Rag Tuesday. “Needs swelling to go down to be able to play. He’s not able to swing right now. He can run and defend, but can’t swing yet.”

So, Stanfield could be available for pinch-running and defense until he can swing.

“Swollen and bruised,” Johnson said. “Pain tolerance will determine return.”

After Nicholls State on Wednesday, LSU (4-0) plays in the Jax College Baseball Classic in Jacksonville, Florida, against Indiana Friday at 1 p.m., Notre Dame Saturday and 11 a.m. and Central Florida Sunday at 2 p.m.