LSU Leaves Omaha With A Parting Gift Until The Summer – A 12-1 Beating

After going scoreless in 12 of its previous 13 innings and leaving 11 men on in a 5-4 loss in the first game of a doubleheader, No. 2 LSU put up a dozen runs in five innings Saturday night for a 12-1 over Omaha in front of 10,120 at Alex Box Stadium.

And if things go right, LSU will see the University of Omaha again in the summer for practices while at the College World Series.

The Tigers (6-1) had the tying and winning runs on base in the bottom of the ninth in the first game after a four-run rally, but left their 10th and 11th runners on base and finished with just five hits.

LSU put up 13 hits in this one. It still left nine on, but it didn’t matter. The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the second, 2-0 in the third, 5-0 in the fourth, 8-0 in the sixth and 12-0 in the seventh.

“We need to do a lot of things better, particularly on the offensive side,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “I do feel like we learned a lot about our team this weekend that will serve us well. I do like what our team has from a character standpoint.”

Jared Jones finished 3-for-5 with five RBIs to lead the onslaught. He hit a two-run single in the third inning, an RBI double in the sixth and a two-run single in the seventh. Steven Milam went 3-for-3 with two runs scored. Derek Curiel went 2-for-3 with three runs scored.

Chase Shores threw a five-inning shutout, allowing three hits and two walks with six strikeouts. Zac Cowan threw two innings of perfect relief with three strikeouts.

LSU plays Nicholls State at 6 p.m. Monday before traveling four games in Texas – Dallas Baptist at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Arlington, then three games in Frisco against Kansas State (2 p.m. Friday), Nebraska (4 p.m. Saturday) and Sam Houston (4 p.m. Sunday).

“I’m really excited about the upcoming week,” Johnson said. “We really want to get on the field to compete and keep growing.”