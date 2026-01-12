LSU Leading Rusher Caden Durham Is Staying With The Tigers And Lane Kiffin

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

There was a talk of an NCAA Transfer Portal trade between LSU and Ole Miss.

But it is not happening. After Ole Miss sophomore running back Kewan Lacy decided to re-sign with the Rebels last week, LSU sophomore running back Caden Durham has decided to stay at LSU after entering the portal.

“Unfinished business,” Durham said on Twitter on Monday.

There was a possibility that Durham would want to reunite with his LSU running backs coach, Frank Wilson, who was not retained by new LSU coach Lane Kiffin. Wilson was then hired as running backs coach at Ole Miss by new coach Pete Golding, who replaced Kiffin when Kiffin left Ole Miss for LSU following the regular season. And it was thought Lacy may want to reunite with his Ole Miss running backs coach, Kevin Smith, who followed Kiffin to LSU.

Durham was LSU’s leading rusher in 2025 as a sophomore with 505 yards on 111 carries with three touchdowns. He led the Tigers in rushing as a freshman in 2024 as well with 753 yards on 140 carries with six touchdowns.

Lacy finished the 2025 season third in the nation with 1,567 rushing yards on 306 carries and No. 2 in rushing touchdowns with 24.

Durham (5-foot-9, 205 pounds) was ranked as the No. 98 player in the 2026 portal and No. 8 running about. When he signed with LSU before the 2024 season from Duncanville High in Duncanville, Texas, he was the No. 6 running back in the country, No. 20 player in Texas and No. 124 prospect in the nation.

OLE MISS ADDS LSU RUNNING BACK JT LINDSEY FROM PORTAL

Ole Miss has gained a portal commitment from former LSU running back JT Lindsey, who was suspended from the team in the 2025 season after a felony arrest for housing two friends who were charged with murder last August. Those charges were recently dropped.

Lindsey is the No. 58 running back in the portal and No. 646 overall. He signed with LSU as the No. 7 running back in the nation, No. 149 prospect and No. 4 player in Louisiana from Alexandria Senior High.