LSU LB Whit Weeks Ejected For Targeting Early In 1st Quarter, But Tigers Up 13-10 At Half

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

No. 3 LSU has been forced to play virtually its entire game against Florida Saturday night at Tiger Stadium without first team All-Southeastern Conference junior linebacker Whit Weeks.

Weeks was ejected just 1:55 into the game on a helmet-to-helmet targeting call on Florida’s third offensive play. Weeks’ helmet hit the helmet of Florida wide receiver Vernell Brown after a 6-yard reception from quarterback DJ Lagway’s pass to the LSU 44-yard line with 13:05 to go in the first quarter.

After officials video of the play, Weeks was ejected and the penalty assessed.

Weeks yelled vehemently at officials as he left the field before LSU coach Brian Kelly got to him. Weeks came into the game with seven tackles for the 2-0 Tigers, including a half sack, and two quarterback hurries at Clemson. Weeks’ 125 tackles last season was ninth in the nation and second in the SEC. He also had 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.

LSUs Whit Weeks watches Saturday after ejection Tiger Rag photo by Jonathan Mailhes

After the 15-yard penalty, Florida got a first down at the Tigers’ 29-yard line. Sophomore backup Davhon Keys replaced Weeks, and the defense stiffened. After a 2-yard gain by Jadan Baugh, Lagway missed on two passes. Cornerback Mansoor Delane blitzed on third down and hurried Lagway into the incompletion. Trey Smack came on to kick a 45-yard field goal for a 3-0 Gators’ lead with 11:34 to play in the first quarter.

LSU tied it 3-3 on a 47-yard field goal by Damian Ramos early in the second quarter after LSU had taken over on the Florida 44-yard line following a 38-yard punt from its 6-yard line.

The Tigers went up 10-3 on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Garrett Nussmeier to wide receiver Zavion Thomas with 7:33 to go in the first half after moving 76 yards in 10 plays.

Florida answered that with a 75-yard drive in 10-plays to tie it 10-10 with 3:25 left before halftime on a 10-yard TD pass from Lagway to wide receiver Aidan Mizell.

But the Tigers took a 13-10 lead into halftime on a 45-yard field goal by Ramos as time expired.

LSU AND FLORIDA MIXED IT UP BEFORE THE GAME

During pre-game warm-ups, Florida and LSU players jawed with one another and got into a little pushing, but nothing serious. A flag was thrown as officials tried to separate the two groups of players, but no penalties were assessed in the game for it.

Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks yelled, “You don’t even play,” to LSU backup running back Kaleb Jackson. In another skirmish, Nussmeier pulled Zavion Thomas away from some Gators to keep the peace.