LSU LB Jabril Cox moves on to the NFL

Jabril Cox came to LSU last season as an All-American linebacker on three straight FCS national championship teams at North Dakota State.

His mission was to play in highest level of college football to prepare him for the NFL.

Apparently, Cox is ready to take the next step. Even though he could was eligible play another season due to an NCAA waiver as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, he posted on his Twitter account Sunday night he will officially enter the NFL draft.

First and foremost I would like to thank LSU for giving me the opportunity to play for one of the top programs in the nation,” Cox said in a written statement posted on Twitter Sunday. “My time in Baton Rouge has truly been a blessing.”

The 6-foot-4, 231-pound senior was LSU’s third-leading tackler with 58 tackles. He has 6½ tackles for loss, a sack and three interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown in his Tigers’ debut against Mississippi State in the season opener.