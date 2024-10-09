LSU LB Greg Penn III Ole Miss game-week interview

Full interview with LSU football linebacker Greg Penn III. Tigers host Ole Miss Saturday night.
Related Articles
LSU makes it official with hiring of Jake Flint as Director of Athletic Development
Jake Flint, a longtime member of Brian Kelly’s staff at Notre Dame and Cincinnati, has been named LSU’s Director of Athletic Development, Kelly announced on Thursday. “Jake Flint’s passion is helping student-athletes reach their full […]
LSU head coach Brian Kelly listed as top-5 coach in college football ahead of 2024 season
Sporting News released its head coach rankings for the 2024 season and LSU’s Brian Kelly came in as the fifth best coach in the country. Kelly moved up one spot in the rankings after coming […]
LSU set to start sixth different offensive line when Tigers visit Florida
With the anticipation that true freshman Will Campbell will move back to his starting spot at left offensive tackle for Saturday’s road game against Florida, first-year coach Brian Kelly filled in the rest of the […]
Be the first to comment