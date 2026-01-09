LSU Lands Transfer No. 16 from Junior College OL JaKolby Jones of Copiah-Lincoln

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

While most people were watching the first of two College Football Playoff Semifinals between Ole Miss and Miami, LSU and Lane Kiffin received a commitment from redshirt freshman offensive line transfer JaKolby Jones of Copiah-Lincoln Community College.

Jones (6-5, 295 pounds) spent the last two seasons playing at the junior college level. The Many, Louisiana, native spent a year with Copiah-Lincoln before signing with Georgia Tech in January of 2025. Jones’ time in Atlanta wasn’t long, though. He returned back to Co-Lin in time to play for the Wolves this season, where he appeared in 10 games.

Jones held over 30 offers. In the 247sports.com JUCO rankings, Jones is rated as the No. 16 offensive tackle and the No. 104 overall player.

Jones becomes the sixteenth total transfer addition to the Tigers’ 2026 portal class. He joins No. 36 wide receiver Jackson Harris of Hawaii, No. 80 running back Rayncine Guillory of Utah, No. 34 tight end Malachi Thomas of Pittsburgh, No. 26 wide receiver Tre Brown III of Old Dominion, No. 2 safety Ty Benefield of Boise State, No. 9 defensive lineman Stephiylan Green of Clemson, unranked running back Rod Gainey Jr. of Charlotte, No. 23 wide receiver Jayce Brown of Kansas State, No. 11 wide receiver Eugene “Tre” Wilson III of Florida, unranked punter Hayden Craig of Florida, unranked long snapper Mack Mulhern of Florida, unranked kicker Scott Starzyk of Arkansas, No. 11 defensive lineman Malik Blocton of Auburn, unranked edge rusher Jayden Brown of South Carolina and unranked offensive lineman Ja’Quan Sprinkle of North Carolina Central.