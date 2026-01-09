LSU Lands Portal Addition No. 19 With Defensive Back Treylan James of Southern

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU football has had a busy finish to the week when it comes to the transfer portal.

The Tigers landed a commitment from redshirt sophomore safety transfer Treylan James of Southern. Defensive backs coach Corey Raymond and defensive coordinator Blake Baker didn’t have to go far to search for another piece to the 2026 defense.

James (6-3, 190 pounds) is unranked in the 247sports.com transfer portal ratings. This season, James had 26 tackles, 3 tackles-for-loss and five pass breakups for the Jaguars.

James started off his college career at Prairie View A&M. In two seasons with the Panthers (2023-2024), he appeared in 10 games and recorded 16 tackles.

The Baton Rouge native attended high school at Madison Preparatory Academy and was unranked in the Class of 2023.

James becomes addition No. 19 for LSU’s 2026 transfer portal class.

LSU TRANSFER PORTAL COMMITMENTS AND/OR SIGNEES (19)

No. 2 Safety Ty Benefield of Boise State

No. 9 Defensive Lineman Stephiylan Green of Clemson

No. 10 Wide Receiver Eugene “Tre” Wilson III of Florida

No. 11 Defensive Lineman Malik Blocton of Auburn

No. 14 Edge Jordan Ross of Tennessee

No. 22 Wide Receiver Jayce Brown of Kansas State

No. 25 Wide Receiver Tre Brown III of Old Dominion

No. 34 Tight End Malachi Thomas of Pittsburgh

No. 35 Wide Receiver Jackson Harris of Hawaii

No. 79 Running Back Raycine Guillory of Utah

No. 174 Wide Receiver Josh Jackson of McNeese

Unranked Wide Receiver Malik Elzy of Illinois

Unranked Safety Treylan James of Southern

Unranked Offensive Tackle Ja’Quan Sprinkle of North Carolina Central

Unranked Defensive Lineman Jaylen Brown of South Carolina

Unranked Running Back Rod Gainey Jr. of Charlotte

Unranked Punter Hayden Craig of Florida

Unranked Long Snapper Mack Mulhern of Florida

Unranked Kicker Scott Starzyk of Arkansas