LSU Lands 1st Portal Commitment In No. 40 WR Jackson Harris Of Hawaii; OT Weston Davis Stays

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

It is not a blockbuster by any means, but new LSU football coach Lane Kiffin – AKA The Portal King – has landed his first Transfer Portal player in the 2026 transfer window.

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jackson Harris (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) of Hawaii has committed to the Tigers as the No. 40 wide receiver and No. 173 overall portal player, according to 247sports.com. In 11 games for the Rainbow Warriors last season, he caught 49 passes for 963 yards and 12 touchdowns.

A three-star prospect from Berkeley High in Berkeley, California, Harris signed with Stanford as the No. 71 player in California in 2023. He was red-shirted in 2023 after three games. In 2024 at Stanford, he caught three passes for 19 yards and a touchdown in six games.

LSU is also recruiting redshirt junior wide receiver Iverson Hooks, who was listed as the No. 40 wide receiver in the portal on Friday. But he is now at No. 48 and 219 overall out of Alabama-Birmingham.

Kiffin has hosted several much higher ranked portal prospects or plans to in the coming days, such as No. 1 edge rusher Chaz Coleman, a true freshman from Penn State, No. 2 quarterback Brendan Sorsby, a redshirt junior from Cincinnati, No. 5 defensive lineman Stephiylan Green, a redshirt sophomore from Clemson, No. 7 wide receiver Terrell Anderson, a sophomore at North Carolina State, No. 8 wide receiver Tre Wilson (5-10, 194), a redshirt sophomore from Florida and – as of Sunday – No. 12 safety Jordan Castell, a junior from Florida.

Castell (6-2, 213) made 54 tackles with two interceptions in the 2025 season. In 2024, he made 55 tackles with a sack. In 2023, Castell made 59 tackles with an interception. A three-star prospect, Castell was the No. 54 safety in the country in 2023 out of West Orange High in the Orlando, Florida, area. He was the No. 91 prospect in Florida.

Kiffin had the No. 1 portal class in the nation in 2024 by 247sports.com with 26 transfers, No. 4 in 2025 with 30, No. 2 in 2023 with 23 and No. 2 in 2022 with 20.

LSU redshirt freshman OT Weston Davis is returning for 2026 season LSU photo

LSU OFFENSIVE TACKLE WESTON DAVIS STAYING

The Tigers have finally retained one of their starting offensive linemen from the 2025 season in redshirt freshman Weston Davis of Beaumont United High in Beaumont, Texas. Davis (6-foot-6, 317 pounds) was a four-star prospect in 2024 as the No. 13 offensive tackle in the nation, No. 25 player in Texas and No. 140 prospect overall.

Davis started 10 games in the Tigers’ 7-6 season in 2025. He actually did enter the portal this weekend, but LSU quickly came to terms with him to stay.

Six LSU offensive linemen who started at least one game in 2025 have entered the portal – redshirt sophomore tackle Tyree Adams, redshirt freshman offensive tackle Ory Williams, true freshman offensive tackle Carius Curne, redshirt freshman guard Coen Echols, redshirt sophomore guard Paul Mubenga and redshirt sophomore center/guard DJ Chester.

CHARGES AGAINST LSU RUNNING BACK JT LINDSEY DROPPED

LSU true freshman running back JT Lindsey, who was suspended from the team last August after being arrested on felony accessory charges for allowing two men wanted for murder to stay in his LSU dormitory, has had his charges dropped.

The East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s office officially declined prosecution of Lindsey and dismissed all charges on Dec. 31. He is expected to enter the portal.

A four-star prospect, Lindsey (6-0, 191) signed with LSU in 2025 as the No. 7 running back in the nation, No. 149 player overall and No. 4 prospect in Louisiana from Alexandria Senior High in Alexandria.