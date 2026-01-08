LSU Lands 13th Transfer From No. 11 DL Malik Blocton of Auburn

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU received a commitment from sophomore defensive lineman transfer Malik Blocton of Auburn.

Blocton (6-3, 291 pounds) is rated as the No. 11 defensive lineman in the transfer portal according to 247sports.com.

This season, Blocton started eight games and played in 12, making 18 tackles with 4.5 for loss and recovered a fumble. As a true freshman in 2024, he made 16 tackles with four for loss and a sack.

The Pike Road, Alabama, native was a three-star prospect coming out of Pike Road High School. Blocton was rated as the No. 45 defensive lineman in the country and No. 27 player in the state of Alabama in the Class of 2024 according to 247sports.com.

Blocton becomes portal addition No. 13 for head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU. He joins No. 35 wide receiver Jackson Harris of Hawaii, No. 79 running back Raycine Guillory of Utah, No. 34 tight end Malachi Thomas of Pittsburgh, No. 25 wide receiver Tre Brown III of Old Dominion, No. 2 safety Ty Benefield of Boise State, No. 9 defensive lineman Stephiylan Green of Clemson, unranked running back Rod Gainey Jr. of Charlotte, No. 22 wide receiver Jayce Brown of Kansas State, No. 10 wide receiver Eugene “Tre” Wilson of Florida, unranked punter Hayden Craig of Florida, unranked long snapper Mack Mulhern of Florida and unranked kicker Scott Starzyk of Arkansas.