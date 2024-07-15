LSU junior tight end Mason Taylor speaks at SEC Media Days on July 15, 2024

LSU junior tight end Mason Taylor is expecting a big year and a successful season, evident as he speaks at SEC Media Days in Dallas, TX on July 15, 2024. Taylor says he has nothing but confidence in LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier, who replaces Heisman winner Jayden Daniels. “Nuss has some wheels, not a lot of people know that . . . “

