LSU Jumps 6 Spots To No. 3 In The Nation In Associated Press College Football Poll

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU enjoyed biggest jump in the Associated Press college football poll top 10 on Tuesday at six spots from No. 9 to No. 3 after its 17-10 win at No. 4 Clemson Saturday night.

The Tigers (1-0) trail only No. 1 Ohio State (1-0) and No. 2 Penn State (1-0) in the poll.

BRIAN KELLY WANTS TO BE 1-0 AGAIN

Ohio State went from No. 3 to the top spot after beating previous No. 1 Texas and quarterback Arch Manning, 14-7, on Saturday. Texas (0-1) fell to No. 7. Penn State remained at No. 2 after beating Nevada, 46-11.

The rest of the top 10 has No. 4 Georgia (1-0), No. 5 Miami (1-0), No. 6 Oregon (1-0), No. 7 Texas, No. 8 Clemson (0-1), No. 9 Notre Dame (0-1) and No. 10 South Carolina (1-0). Miami moved up five spots from No. 10 after beating previous No. 6 Notre Dame, 27-24, Saturday night.

No. 8 Alabama made the largest drop by a lot – 13 spots to No. 21 as it lost, 31-17, at unranked Florida State, which entered the poll at No. 14.

The rest of the top 25 features No. 11 Illinois, 12 Arizona State, 13 Florida, 14 Florida State, 15 Michigan, 16 Iowa State, 17 SMU, 18 Oklahoma, 19 Texas A&M, 20 Ole Miss, 21 Alabama, 22 Tennessee, 23 Indiana, 24, Texas Tech and 25 Utah.