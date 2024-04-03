LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson said he’s never been through a stretch like this in all his years of coaching.
Related Articles
LSU advances to College World Series with 8-3 super regional win over Kentucky
Designated hitter Cade Beloso launched a three-run homer, and relievers Riley Cooper and Gavin Guidry combined to fire 5.2 scoreless innings Sunday night, lifting LSU to a 8-3 victory over Kentucky in Game 2 of […]
Watch: LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson says he feels good about Tigers on the eve of the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional
LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson spoke with the media on the eve of the No. 1 seed Tigers playing their first NCAA regional game against Tulane at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field, and […]
Purple beats Gold again in Purple-Gold World Series
LSU Baseball’s Purple-Gold World Series continued Thursday night at Alex Box Stadium, with solid pitching and hitting helped the Purple defeat the Gold 12-4 to take a commanding 2-0 series lead. The Gold can still […]
Be the first to comment