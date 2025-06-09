LSU Is Omaha Bound For College World Series After Walloping West Virginia

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

No, West Virginia, there is no Santa Claus, especially not for visitors to Alex Box Stadium this time of year in most years. No, it’s Hell on earth.

But for LSU and its fans, it is Christmas in June as their Tigers toyed with the Mountaineers for a 12-5 win on Sunday night in front of 12,301 at the Box after a 16-9 win on Saturday before 12,093 to sweep the Super Regional, two games to zero, and reach the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, for the second time in three years and 20th time in history.

LSU second baseman Daniel Dickinson (left) takes it all in late Sunday night after the Tigers swept West Virginia two games to none to win the Super Regional in Alex Box Stadium and advance to the College World Series. (Photo by Glenn Guilbeau)

LSU has exited Alex Box for Omaha 19 times out of those 20, beginning in 1986.

“I love the big moments,” said LSU sophomore shortstop Steven Milam, whose three-run double gave LSU a 4-0 lead in the second inning on its way to a 6-0 advantage. “This is why you come to LSU.”

LSU OFFENSE FIRST CAME ALIVE SATURDAY

Milam hit a grand slam in the win Saturday and finished with eight RBIs on the weekend.

“It’s a dream come true. I’m still at a loss for words on it,” he said.

The No. 6 national seed Tigers (48-15) will play Southeastern Conference brother and No. 3 national seed Arkansas (48-13) likely on Saturday at a time to be determined at 24,000-seat Charles Schwab Field. Only two SEC teams remain from a national record 13 invitees, including six national seeds. No. 1 and 2 seeds Vanderbilt and Texas fell along with 4 seed Auburn and 7 seed Georgia.

They’re all gone except for LSU and Arkansas, which swept fellow SEC and reigning national champion Tennessee, 4-3 and 11-4 on Saturday and Sunday. The Tigers finished third in the SEC at 19-11, while Arkansas was second at 20-10 behind Texas at 22-8.

LSU took two from Arkansas at Alex Box on May 9 and 10 by 5-4 in 10 innings and 13-3 by the 10-run rule in seven innings before losing the finale, 7-4.

The Tigers will be playing for their eighth national championship – five by coach Skip Bertman from 1991-2000, one by Paul Mainieri in 2009 and one by Jay Johnson two years ago. Johnson will be going for his second national crown in just his fourth season at LSU. Arkansas is yet to win a national title through 11 previous trips since 1979 with its most recent CWS in 2022.

“It’s the only place in the world for me,” Johnson said of Omaha. “I can’t wait to go chase a national championship with them. They are worthy. It’s a special night out there.”

So special, Johnson was late for the press conference as the players went first. He was celebrating on the field and talking with parents of players. Asked if he could stay later for a few more questions, he gladly said yes.

“We’re going to Omaha. I can stay all night,” he said.

West Virginia made its record second straight Super Regional appearance and won a school record games in finishing 44-16, but it is yet to reach Omaha.

“I don’t take these nights for granted,” Johnson said as he makes his fourth trip all time after going twice with Arizona before coming to LSU after the 2021 season. “I don’t take it for granted.”

The only thing that slowed LSU’s Omaha train down this weekend was the rain at mid-afternoon Sunday that delayed the original start of the game from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., then to 8:06 p.m. before an adjustment to 7:57 p.m.

The Tigers had much more trouble with the other Arkansas NCAA entry last week as it fell to Arkansas-Little Rock, 10-4, before beating the Trojans, 10-6, in the NCAA Regional title game last Monday night.

On this night, LSU scored five in the top of the second inning to take a 6-0 lead. After WVU starter Jack Kartsonas walked Chris Stanfield, Derek Curiel and Ethan Frey after two outs, Milam stroked his three-run double for a 4-0 lead.

Jake Brown and Jared Jones followed with RBI singles for a 6-0 advantage, and Kartsonas was done after two innings and took the loss to fall to 6-4. LSU took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Derek Curiel doubled to lead off and later scored on Brown RBI ground out.

The Mountaineers did not go quietly, though, as White hit a solo homer and Ben Lumsden hit a two-run home run off LSU starter Anthony Eyanson to get within 6-3 in the fourth. A White RBI single off Eyanson drew WVU within 6-4 in the fifth.

But the Tigers exploded for six in the seventh, including a two-run home run by Brown, to take a 12-4 lead.

Eyanson (11-2) got the win after lasting five innings. He allowed four runs on five hits and three walks with seven strikeouts.

“They played two really great games,” WVU coach Steve Sabins said. “None of our pitchers were able to go more than four innings. Our pitchers were constantly in stressful situations.”

LSU, which had been slumping offensively in recent weeks, put up 28 runs on 18 hits with four home runs and two grand slams.

“Obviously, the 12,000 fans kind of took over,” said WVU designated hitter Sam White, who said after the Saturday loss that the Box was the loudest place he and his teammates had ever played.

“What an awesome atmosphere,” WVU catcher Logan Sauve said. “Kudos to LSU. Great place to play.”

And the perfect launching pad to Omaha.

“It was awesome,” said LSU junior Jared Jones, who went 3-for-4 with an RBI. “Alex Box was packed. What a wonderful day it’s been. I’m super excited for what lies ahead of us.”