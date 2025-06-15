LSU Is Off And Running In Omaha With Opening Win Over Highest Seed Arkansas

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

“Oh, no,” the rest of Omaha may have just cried.

Because it feels like Geaux Time at the College World Series.

LSU is 1-0 after a 4-1 win over CWS highest No. 3 seed Arkansas on Saturday night in front of 24,000 at Charles Schwab Field. And the No. 6 seed Tigers have won all seven of their national championships from 1991-2023 after winning the first game. The only times they didn’t win it all after winning the opener were in 1998 and in 2017, and they reached the championship series that year.

The Tigers (49-15) advance to a 6 p.m. game Monday against No. 15 seed UCLA (48-16), which beat Cinderella Murray State (44-16), 6-4, on Saturday afternoon. Arkansas (48-14) lost for the first time since the Southeastern Conference Tournament, seeing its five-game winning streak in NCAA postseason end, and will play Murray State in an elimination game at 1 p.m. Monday on ESPN.

LSU and Arkansas were the highest seeds since seeding began in the NCAA postseason since 1999 to meet in an opening round game of the CWS.

And LSU almost immediately knocked Arkansas ace Zach Root – a left-hander by the way – out of the game in the top of the second inning and took a 3-0 lead on two hits and two walks. LSU has struggled this season against lefties, but after one out, Root walked Luis Hernandez and Derek Curiel back-to-back before Daniel Dickinson’s perfect bunt toward third base loaded the bases.

Then Chris Stanfield, the inaugural Tony Gwynn Community Service Award winner just last week, placed one perfectly in Gwynn style to left field for an RBI single and 1-0 lead.

A rattled root then hit Michael Braswell III with the bases still loaded, and it was 2-0. Josh Pearson’s ground out then scored another run for a 3-0 lead, and right-hander Gabe Gaeckle relieved Root after 24 pitches in the inning and 38 for the game. Gaeckle got right-hander Ethan Frey out to end the inning, but enough damage had been done.

Plenty enough for LSU ace left-hander Kade Anderson, who looked every bit like a projected top one, two or three pick of the Major League Baseball Draft next month. The sophomore from Madisonville limited the Razorbacks to one run on three hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in seven innings through 98 pitches for the win to go to 11-1.

“Zach walked a couple of guys. He just didn’t seem comfortable,” Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said of on ESPN during an in-game interview. “Just didn’t have a good feeling about it. We just felt like the game was on the line right there. You can win a game or lose a game as early as the second inning.”

They lost it in the second inning.

Arkansas cut it to 3-1 in the sixth off Anderson on a home run by Reese Robinette, but that was it.

LSU made it 4-1 in the eighth when Steven Milam doubled, and Curiel singled him in.

The Hogs did not bat with a runner in scoring position until the eighth when Cam Kozeal singled to lead off the inning and chased Anderson. Chase Shores relieved and wild pitched Kozeal to second, but Shores struck out the next two and got a fly out to center to end the inning.

Casan Evans came on to pitch the ninth for LSU, allowing a lead-off single to Charles Davalan, but he struck out Wehiwa Aloy and got two groundouts to end it and earn his seventh save.