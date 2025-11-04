LSU Interim Athletic Director Verge Ausberry Will Appear On Statewide Tiger Rag Radio Tonight

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Just-named interim LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry will appear on statewide Tiger Rag Radio on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Listeners can tune at via the free tigerrag.com website here

The show runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Tuesday.

“The Board’s leadership has handled this whole episode poorly. They let the Governor dictate their actions.”

LSU power broker and donor Richard Lipsey to Tiger Rag Saturday. https://t.co/x0q6YFVIgb — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) November 2, 2025

Ausberry, 58, replaced athletic director Scott Woodward upon Woodward’s firing last Thursday. Then Ausberry was introduced at a press conference on Friday. Ausberry had been deputy athletic director since 2019 and worked in the athletic department in various capacities since 1991.

Welcome to Louisiana Shakespearean University … LSU athletic director Scott Woodward gets the dagger 4 days after knifing football coach Brian Kelly.https://t.co/kT0otYNs6N — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) October 31, 2025

A New Iberia native, Ausberry played linebacker at LSU from 1986-89. He joined the LSU athletic department in 1991 as an intern in the compliance office. Over the course of his 30-plus year career, he served the Tigers in areas including academics, fundraising, corporate relations, marketing, game management, sport administration, football scheduling, life skills, sports medicine and performance, equipment and alumni relations, LSU’s release said.

In 2019, he was promoted to the role of Executive Deputy Athletic Director, as well as Executive Director of External Relations. In the latter role, he assists the Office of the President in external and governmental relations.

Other guests Tuesday will be LSU writer Wilson Alexander of the Baton Rouge Advocate, Alabama writer Mike Rodak of Bama247.com and Jim Gazzolo of the Lake Charles American Press.

