LSU Injuries to WRs Chris Hilton And CJ Daniels May Open Door For Inexperienced Backups

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU fans may hear and see some fresh names catching passes from quarterback Garrett Nussmeier Saturday night when the No. 13 Tigers (4-1, 1-0 SEC) play No. 9 Ole Miss (5-1, 1-1 SEC) at 6:30 on ABC.

With junior starter Chris Hilton Jr. (ankle) remaining questionable along with senior starter C.J. Daniels (knee), sophomore Aaron Anderson may take on even more of a featured role. And possibly so could junior Zavion Thomas, a transfer from Mississippi State before this season, along with redshirt freshman Shelton Sampson Jr. And do not count out a pair of tight ends – sophomore Ka’Morreun Pimpton and freshman Trey’Dez Green.

LSU coach Brian Kelly mentioned all of the above after practice Thursday.

Anderson has already made quite a mark, catching 27 passes for a team-high 371 yards and two touchdowns and is second on the team in receptions behind junior tight end Mason Taylor with 28 for 280 yards and a touchdown. Senior wide receiver Kyren Lacy leads the team in receiving touchdowns with five amid his 25 catches for 352 yards.

Daniels is next with 20 catches for 239 yards. Hilton has not played this season. Then it’s Thomas with 12 catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

“Clearly, Zavion will be prominently looked to at to play a larger role,” Kelly said. “And then we feel like with Pimpton and Green, we have two ball catchers there that can also be in our rotation that certainly can help us out.”

Pimpton and Green each have caught two passes this season.

Sampson (6-foot-4, 193 pounds) was a four-star signee with LSU in 2023 out of Catholic High in Baton Rouge as the No. 21 wide receiver in the nation and No. 4 prospect in the state. He has not caught a pass this season.

“Shelton is another receiver who will get an opportunity to compete for us, and Jalani Watkins,” Kelly said.

Watkins (5-10, 158) is a true freshman from Humble, Texas, who was the No. 23 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 19 prospect in Texas. He has not caught a pass this season.

“So, we feel like we’d love to have those guys (Hilton and Daniels),” Kelly said. “But if they’re not available, we believe that we have guys that can really do a nice job for us.”

True freshman tailback Caden Durham, who leads LSU in rushing with 244 yards on 29 carries, practiced again Thursday and remains probable for Saturday’s game with dislocated toes.

“I’ll be surprised if he goes down from probable, based on what my eyes saw today,” Kelly said.

Starting cornerback Zy Alexander practiced again Thursday after completing protocol for a concussion and is expected to play Saturday.