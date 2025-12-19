LSU Hunting Season: Next Portal Window Opens Jan. 2, But Lane Kiffin’s Already In His Duck Blind

By ANDRE CHAMPAGE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

The NCAA Transfer Portal for football opens on January 2 and runs through January 16.

And LSU head coach Lane Kiffin has some major holes to fill at multiple positions, while also having to build more depth with key departures.

“Our program here at LSU will be designed top to bottom to be the number one destination for elite players in all of America,” Kiffin said on Dec. 1 in his introductory press conference in Tiger Stadium. “That’s why we’re here. Our immediate priority is assembling the best staff in the country and securing top talent.”

5 Former Ole Miss assistant football coaches signed to be LSU assistants under Lane Kiffin will coach Rebels in playoffs in Work/Release program:https://t.co/KIdn5abhoo — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) December 9, 2025

Kiffin has completed hiring most of his staff. And you can watch his offensive coordinator, Charlie Weis Jr., and several other new LSU offensive coaches formerly at Ole Miss with Kiffin coach the No. 6 Rebels (11-1) against No. 11 Tulane (11-2) in the first round of the College Football Playoff on Saturday (2:15 p.m., TNT). LSU and Kiffin allowed LSU’s new coaches, formerly at Ole Miss, to return to Oxford to coach the Rebels throughout the playoffs.

Kiffin also signed 14 previous commitments in the early signing period from Dec. 3-5 toward the Tigers’ 2026 class currently ranked No. 13 with the second signing date on Feb. 4.

“The mission is simple,” Kiffin said. “Bring the best players in the country to LSU.”

Here are my rankings of LSU’s positions of need from most important and on down:

1. QUARTERBACK

KEY DEPARTURES: Garrett Nussmeier, Collin Hurley

TARGETS: Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss), Sam Leavitt (Arizona State), DJ Lagway (Florida), Brendan Sorsby (Cincinnati).

– LSU’s highest priority will be at quarterback, and don’t be surprised if Kiffin tries to add more than one. Chambliss, a senior, could reunite with his former head coach at LSU, if he gets an NCAA waiver for another season. If Chambliss’ waiver is denied, the Tigers will still have plenty of options.

Bryce Underwood is not the only Franchise QB out there that Lane Kiffin may go after should they enter the portal. And one very good one already has:https://t.co/kxrpOW3f7D — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) December 13, 2025

Leavitt, a sophomore, saw his 2025 season end early after suffering a foot injury that required surgery. Leavitt is a perfect fit for Kiffin’s offensive style as he can hurt opponents with his arm and his legs. In 2024, Leavitt threw for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns and rushed for 443 yards and five touchdowns.

2. OFFENSIVE LINE

KEY DEPARTURES: Josh Thompson, Carius Curne.

TARGETS: OG Tellek Lockette (Texas State), OT Josh Atkins (ASU), OG Connor Stroh (Texas), OT Tanner Morley (Colorado State).

– LSU isn’t losing a lot of bodies, but it needs more talent. Atkins (6-4, 310 pounds) would be a quality addition as a senior. He has started 39 games. Morley (6-7, 325), a junior, should be another player LSU goes after. He has allowed one sack in his career. Lockette is a proven senior tackle. His 131 pass blocking snaps are the second most in major college football without allowing a pressure. He earned a 90.2 pass blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

3. WIDE RECEIVER

KEY DEPARTURES: Barion Brown, Zavion Thomas, Aaron Anderson, Chris Hilton Jr.

TARGETS: Danny Scudero (San Jose State), Perry Thompson (Auburn), Jayce Brown (Kansas State), Nick Marsh (Michigan State)

– The biggest name to watch is the sophomore Scudero (5-9, 174), whose 1,291 yards leads the nation as does his 107.6 yards per game on 88 catches. He caught 10 touchdowns and was a Biletnikoff semifinalist.

4. RUNNING BACK

KEY DEPARTURES: Ju’Juan Johnson, Kaleb Jackson,

TARGETS: Kewan Lacy (Ole Miss), CJ Baxter (Texas), Peyton Jones (Duke).

– With running backs coach Frank Wilson leaving LSU for Ole Miss, he may take either LSU running back Harlem Berry or Caden Durham with him. Particularly if Ole Miss running backs coach Kevin Smith decides to join Kiffin at LSU and brings Lacy. Smith and Lacy may be a package deal. Lacy rushed for 1,279 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2025 as a sophomore. LSU has not had a 1,200-yard rusher since Clyde Edwards-Helaire had 1,414 in the 2019 national championship season.

5. LINEBACKER

KEY DEPARTURES: Harold Perkins Jr., West Weeks.

TARGETS: Liona Lefau (Texas), Christian Alliegro (Wisconsin), Gideon Lampron (Bowling Green).

– The Tigers need starters and depth. Lefau, a junior, had 68 tackles, including a sack and a forced fumble as a junior in 2025.

6. DEFENSIVE BACK

KEY DEPARTURES: Mansoor Delane, AJ Haulcy, Ashton Stamps

TARGETS: Jacob Fields (Louisiana Tech), Jordan Castell (Florida), Ja’son Prevard (Virginia), Khalil Barnes (Clemson)

– Fields, a safety, is a must get as he was named as the Conference-USA defensive player of the year after recording 90 total tackles with three interceptions as a junior.

7. DEFENSIVE LINE

KEY DEPARTURES: Patrick Payton, Jack Pyburn, Jimari Butler, Bernard Gooden, Ahmad Breaux.

TARGETS: John Walker (UCF), Rondo Porter (Appalachian State), Anthony Bynum (Middle Tennessee), Tyler Thompson (North Carolina), Paul Oyewale (TCU)

– Thompson (6-4, 225), an edge rusher, should be at the top of the list as he had seven sacks and forced two fumbles in 2025 as a sophomore.

8. TIGHT END

KEY DEPARTURES: Bauer Sharp.

TARGETS: Pearce Spurlin (Georgia), Brody Foley (Tulsa),

– Foley (6-6 260) caught 37 passes for 528 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025 as junior. He could provide depth behind returning star Trey’Dez Green.