LSU Hosting Selection Show Watch Party On Sunday In PMAC

LSU will host a NCAA Tournament selection show watch party on Sunday in the PMAC as the Tigers await to find out their First-Round opponent.

The PMAC doors will open at 6 p.m. CT, one hour ahead of the selection show on ESPN.

The Tigers are 27-5 on the season and have been projected to receive a Top 4 seed which would allow them to host First- and Second-Round games in the PMAC for the fifth straight year.

LSU will most likely be named as a No. 2 seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers have two First Team All-SEC players in Flau’jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams. LSU junior MiLaysia Fulwiley was named the SEC Sixth Woman of the Year. The Tigers have been to three straight Elite Eights including winning the program’s first national championship in 2023 against the Iowa Hawkeyes.