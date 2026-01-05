LSU Hosting Jayce Brown, the No. 19 WR in Transfer Portal

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, TIGER RAG STAFF Reporter

LSU is hosting Kansas State junior wide receiver transfer Jayce Brown today according to Matt Moscona of Louisianasports.net.

Can confirm two LSU transfer visits today:

QB Sam Leavitt

WR Jayce Brown@1045espn @LASportsDotNet — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) January 5, 2026

Brown, listed at 6-0 and 179 pounds, is a Fort Walton Beach, Florida native. Brown is rated as the No. 69 overall player and No. 19 wide receiver in the transfer portal according to 247sports.com. In three seasons with the Wildcats, Brown caught 115 passes for 1,972 yards with 13 touchdowns.

Brown has drawn interest from several top programs and has visits lined up with Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Auburn and Louisville.

Brown becomes one of the Tigers main targets at the wide receiver position after NC State sophomore transfer wideout Terrell Anderson announced his commitment to the University of Southern California on Monday afternoon. Anderson was supposed to visit Baton Rouge in the near future according to Pete Nakos of On3.com.

Brown attended Choctawhatchee High School and was rated as the No. 195 wide receiver in the country in the ’23 class.