LSU Hosting 4 More Portal Players; Caden Durham In Portal As Expected With Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy Possible Tigers’ Transfer

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU coach Lane Kiffin is expected to host two top 10 portal players this weekend as the portal window rolls through its first weekend.

The Tigers are expecting No. 5 defensive lineman Stephiylan Green (6-foot-4, 290), a redshirt sophomore from Clemson, and No. 8 wide receiver Eugene Wilson (5-10, 194), a redshirt sophomore from Florida.

Green is also expected to visit Texas A&M, USC and Miami. In 10 games and six starts in 2025, he made 18 tackles with 2.5 sacks with a pass breakup. He was the No. 27 defensive lineman in the country and No. 18 player in Georgia coming out of Rome High in Rome as a four-star prospect at No. 187 overall in 2023.

Wilson caught 27 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns for the Gators in a 2025 season cut short by an ankle injury as he played in just eight games with five starts. He is the No. 37 overall portal prospect by 247sports.com. A redshirt sophomore, he would have two seasons at LSU.

A four-star prospect out of Gaither High in Tampa in 2023, Wilson was the No. 16 wide receiver in the nation when he signed with Florida, the No. 27 player in the state and No. 109 in the nation. He was named a Football Writers Association of America freshman All-American in 2023 and made the All-SEC freshmen team after making 61 catches for 538 yards with six touchdowns. Wilson missed but all four games of the 2024 season with a hip injury and surgery. He is also expected to visit Texas A&M.

Meanwhile, on the other end of the portal, LSU sophomore running back Caden Durham has entered the portal and is planning on a transfer. Durham led the Tigers in rushing in 2025 with 505 yards on 111 carries and three touchdowns while catching 16 passes for 91 yards.

The No. 6 running back in the nation and No. 124 overall prospect in 2024 out of Duncanville High in Duncanville, Texas, Durham also led LSU in rushing as a freshman in 2024 with 753 yards on 140 carries and six TDs with 28 receptions for 260 yards and two touchdowns.

Durham could be headed to Ole Miss, where Frank Wilson, his running backs coach with the Tigers for two seasons, is the running backs coach in waiting. Wilson will be replacing running backs coach Kevin Smith, who left Ole Miss for LSU but has been coaching the Rebels in the playoffs.

Smith’s top running back at Ole Miss – sophomore Kewan Lacy – could be entering the portal and transferring to LSU after the playoffs. Players on playoffs teams, such as Ole Miss, have an extended window to enter the portal after the general Jan. 16 deadline.

Lacy gained 98 yards on 22 carries and scored two touchdowns in No. 6 Ole Miss’ 39-34 win over No. 3 Georgia on Thursday night in the playoff quarterfinals in the Sugar Bowl. He has 1,464 yards on the season on 295 carries with 23 touchdowns.

Other portal visiting news on Saturday includes Kiffin and staff hosting players significantly lower ranked than Green and Wilson.

Redshirt freshman Carter Vargas (6-0, 212) of Football Championship Series (FCS) California-Davis is the No. 100 running back in the portal and No. 1,095 prospect. He gained 445 yards on 67 carries with five touchdowns in the 2025 season in only eight games because of an injury. Vargas is also visiting Oregon. At St. Joseph High in Santa Maria, California, Vargas was a three-star prospect as the No. 182 running back in the nation and No. 301 player in his state.

Also expected to visit LSU is No. 66 quarterback and No. 723 portal prospect Landen Clark, a true freshman at FCS Elon in Elon, North Carolina. Clark (6-0, 186) completed 155 of 277 passes for 2,321 yards and 18 touchdowns with eight interceptions in the 2025 season. He was not ranked coming out of Radford High in Radford, Virginia.

Three other expected visitors to LSU this weekend are highly ranked portal prospects as previously reported. Those are No. 2 quarterback Brendan Sorsby, a redshirt junior from Cincinnati, No. 1 edge Chaz Coleman, a freshman at Penn State, and No. 7 wide receiver Terrell Anderson, a junior at North Carolina State.

Also visiting this weekend is No. 40 wide receiver Iverson Hooks, a junior at Alabama-Birmingham.