LSU hosting 2023 SEC outdoor track & field championships

LSU will be the host site for the 2023 Southeastern Conference track & field outdoor championships Thursday-Saturday at Bernie Moore Track & Field Stadium.

The Tigers of coach Dennis Shaver will have a total of 54 athletes – 29 men, 25 women – competing in the three-day competition. The meet begins at 11:30 a.m. and concludes on Saturday around 7:50 p.m.

All three days will be streamed on SEC Network+, while Saturday night’s stream at 5:00 p.m. will be airing on the SEC Network.

Both of LSU’s teams are ranked sixth in the latest U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association Ratings Index.

LSU’s men are the meet’s projected runner-up, while the women are projected to finish sixth.

LSU’s men are projected to score 79 points this weekend based on their conference rankings heading into the championships.

LSU enters the meet with the nation-leading 4×100 relay time of 38.26 seconds, making the team of Brandon Hicklin, Dorian Camel, Da’Marcus Fleming, and Godson Oghenebrume the favorites to win the event.

Leading the way for the LSU women is Michaela Rose who ranks first in the nation in the 800 and is the only runner to finish with a sub-two-minute time. She’s also projected to score in the 1500 and 4×400 relay.

Alia Armstrong ranks third in the SEC with a time of 12.56 in the 100 hurdles and is a mainstay on the team’s 4×100 relay. Lorena Rangel-Batres ranks second in the SEC in the 1500 (4:11.61) and is expected to score in the 800.

Favour Ofili, who is part of the reigning 4×100 relay champion, is the defending SEC outdoor champion in the 100 and 200.