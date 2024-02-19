LSU Holds Steady At No. 13 In AP Poll

LSU remained at No. 13 in Monday’s latest AP Poll for the third week in a row.

Over the past three games, LSU has been playing its best basketball as the season hits its home stretch. LSU scored at a high level in each of the past three games while also showing improvement on the defensive side of the ball, hitting all of its defensive goals in those three games.

LSU has five games remaining in the regular season and currently hold the No. 2 spot in the SEC. The Tigers are on the floor tonight at Texas A&M at 6 p.m. CT on the SEC Network. LSU will be home Thursday night against Auburn and will be at Tennessee on Sunday.