LSU Hitters Take Day Off, But 2nd Line Pitchers Show Much Promise As Tigers Fall To Ole Miss

HOOVER, Alabama – If the primary goal was to keep the established pitchers sharp and improve the second tier staff at the Southeastern Conference Tournament, No. 1 LSU did that on Saturday, despite a putrid display by its offense in a 2-0 loss to Ole Miss in a semifinal at the Hoover Met.

It was the Tigers’ first shutout since 2022, which was coach Jay Johnson’s first season.

“No secret,” Johnson said. “We will attack that. I expect us to be better Friday.”

That would be in the opener of the NCAA Regional against opponents to be determined on Monday.

Meanwhile, redshirt sophomore Jaden Noot, a 6-foot-4 right-hander, opened and made a strong bid to be LSU’s No. 3 starter by striking out seven in four innings while allowing only one earned run on three hits and two walks in four innings. Noot has been gradually improving since coming back from Tommy John elbow surgery that cut short his 2023 season before he missed all of last season.

Redshirt sophomore Chase Shores, a 6-8 right-hander who also had that elbow surgery to end his ’23 season and also missed ’24, continued to pitch well in relief after losing his No. 3 starter role through the first half of the season. Shores displayed a 102 mph fastball multiple times in throwing a hitless shutout over two and two-thirds innings with three strikeouts and three walks.

And 6-5 junior transfer Jacob Mayers threw another hitless shutout over two innings and a third with four strikeouts and no walks as he also hit triple digits with his fastball.

That followed well the sterling performances of LSU’s top two starters – Kade Anderson and Anthony Eyanson – on Friday in a 4-3 win over Texas A&M.

But the offense managed just two hits as the No. 3-seeded Tigers fell to 43-14 on the season. Cade Arrambide and Chris Stanfield registered LSU’s only hits with a pair of harmless singles in the third inning after one out. Lead-off hitter Derek Curiel followed by striking out and would finish 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. Then No. 2 hitter Jared Jones flew out to center and would also finish 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.

LSU’s first six hitters went a combined 0-for-21 as Ole Miss true freshman right-handed starter Cade Townsend allowed two hits over four and two-thirds innings with three strikeouts. Left-hander Gunnar Dennis pitched the next two and a third for the win to go to 4-1. He struck out out two and allowed no hits. Right-hander Connor Spencer got his seventh save after pitching the ninth inning.

The Tigers now await the announcement on Monday of the top eight national seeds that will allow them to host the NCAA Regional at Alex Box Stadium this coming weekend. If they advance, they would then host the Super Regional for the right to go to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. D1Baseball has projected LSU as a No. 5 seed.

Ole Miss (40-18) advances to play Vanderbilt (41-16) in the SEC Tournament championship game at noon Sunday. The game was moved up from 2 p.m. because of bad weather expected in the area. Bad weather forecasts moved both Saturday games up as well. Vanderbilt beat Tennessee, 10-0, in the first semifinal on Saturday.