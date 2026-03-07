LSU Hits “Closer To Our Potential” … Jay Johnson Says After 6-Home Run Onslaught

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Now, that was a little more like it.

In walloping Sacramento State, 15-4, in seven innings via the 10-run rule Friday night, No. 2 LSU played more commensurate to its No. 1 preseason ranking and the way it did in its 8-0 start when it averaged 12 runs a game than the 4.8 over its previous six.

The Tigers (12-3) pounded out six home runs at Alex Box Stadium and 14 hits overall to snap a two-game losing streak. Eight extra-base hits were more than LSU had over its previous six games combined when it was hitting .209.

“The offense was closer to our potential,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “I’m not going to say we’re capable of scoring 15 every game. That was a pretty electric performance, but I believe we’re far closer to that than a couple of struggle games here lately. So, I’m proud of the guys and the work that they put in yesterday (at practice Thursday) in preparation for today and the improvement.”

So much for LSU’s slump. Jake Brown took care of that almost by himself:https://t.co/rjS9uBW5kj — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) March 7, 2026

Jake Brown led the home run barrage with three in a 4-for-5 night with six RBIs and scored four times. He tied several players for the school record for homers in a game with three. And he became the first LSU player to homer in his first three at-bats since Eddy Furniss did that in a win at Auburn in 1998. He is hitting .431 on the season with eight homers and 26 RBIs.

“I like how he did it, too,” Johnson said of the left-handed hitter going opposite field for his first homer, then center and then right. “He hit one to the opposite field, straight away center and right center. Maybe the coach highlight is he doesn’t try to do too much in his fourth at-bat and hits a single up the middle. Really good piece of hitting. He can be as good as he wants to be. He’s putting in a lot of work. I’ve seen a lot of improved controllable things from him as a hitter. He’s certainly got all the athletic ability in the world. Happy for his success, proud of his success. He makes our team better, and looking forward to him continuing to be himself.”

Derek Curiel doubled to lead off the game and finished went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a home run.

“He’s one of the best players in the country as we saw all year last year,” Johnson said. “This was his sixth really, really good game. I think he’s hitting his stride and probably right at the right time.”

Steven Milam went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a homer, and Cade Arrambide added a home run. Zach Yourke had a double and a single. And Mason Braun and Seth Dardar each singled.

“We had a good day yesterday at practice and adjusted some things a little bit, and I feel good about it,” Johnson said. “And I think the players have some conviction in what they’re doing, and that’s all that they need. They’re good players. They’re good hitters. And a lot of them showed that tonight.”

LSU and Sacramento State (3-10) meet Saturday at 2 p.m. in a game moved up from 6 p.m. due to bad weather in the forecast.