LSU Hiring NC State Assistant AD And Football Chief Of Staff Adam Clark

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU football is expected to hire North Carolina State’s Adam Clark to its staff to serve in a front-office role according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

Clark served as the Assistant Athletic Director and as the Football Chief of Staff in Raleigh since the spring of 2019. Prior to being at NC State, Clark was the Director of Football Operations at Nebraska from 2017-2019.

Clark also worked with the University of Minnesota, where he served as the Director of Player Personnel and later as the Gopher’s Assistant Athletic Director for football under coaches Jerry Kill and Tracy Claeys from 2011-2016. Clark oversaw the day-to-day operations, including team travel with Minnesota.

Clark’s administrative career in football started in College Station, where he served as an operations assistant from 2005-2007.

Clark joins an experienced LSU front-office led by General Manager Billy Glasscock. Clark reunites with Austin Shelton in Baton Rouge, who formerly served as NC State’s Director of Player Personnel.