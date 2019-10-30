LSU hires husband-wife team as gymnastics assistant coaches

LSU gymnastics coach Jay Clark announced the hiring of husband-wife assistant coaching duo Garrett Griffeth and 2004 Olympian Courtney McCool Griffeth.

The Griffeths come to LSU after serving as assistants for two seasons at the University of Utah. In that time, the Utes went 21-1 during the regular season, won the 2021 Pac-12 championship and finished third nationally after advancing to the NCAA championship final.

Both earned bachelor and master’s degrees from Georgia, where Griffeth served on Clark’s staff as a graduate assistant coach in 2011 and an administrative associate in 2012. McCool competed at Georgia from 2007-10, helping the GymDogs to three consecutive NCAA titles from 2007-09. She was the 2008 NCAA floor champion.

“Garrett and Courtney come in and check all the boxes for this program,” Clark said. “They are two assistants who can coach, recruit and participate in all aspects of LSU Gymnastics.. They are both personal coaches who care deeply for every student-athlete. Their energy is infectious and character is impeccable.”

Prior to their time in Salt Lake City, Garrett served as the associate head coach and Courtney the volunteer coach and choreographer for two seasons at Arkansas. They spent four seasons at Texas Woman’s University from 2014-17 and prior to that coached at Cincinnati Gymnastics Academy in 2013.

“I’m so thankful for our experience over the last few years coaching at the University of Utah,” Courtney said. “The passion and legacy of the LSU Gymnastics program is undeniable, and I have the highest level of respect for Jay and all that he’s accomplished in his career. Being one of his former athletes, I look forward to this tremendous opportunity to get to coach alongside of him.

“I am excited to pour my heart into this team and the program that D-D (Breaux) has built over the course of four decades. I can’t wait to get to Baton Rouge and feel the roar of the 13,000 LSU strong in the PMAC on Friday nights.”

The Griffeths join Clark and Gnat in Baton Rouge to complete one of the top staffs in the nation. Clark, who enters his second season as the head coach of the Fighting Tigers, owns more than 30 seasons of experience in collegiate gymnastics. Gnat is in her second full-time season at LSU. One of LSU’s top student-athletes, she won the 2017 NCAA floor title.

“I want to thank Jay, Stephanie (Rempe) and Scott (Woodward) for this tremendous opportunity to join the LSU Gymnastics family,” Garrett said. “I am grateful for the time we spent on staff at Utah the past few years where we learned a great deal. The tradition at LSU is unmatched, and it is an honor to follow in the footsteps and continue the work of legendary coaches like D-D and Bob (Moore). The pride and passion of the LSU people and culture are unrivaled and we are very excited to be a part of it.

“I have the upmost respect for Jay and Ashleigh (Gnat), and Courtney and I look forward to working together with this staff and team to bring a National Championship home to Baton Rouge.”