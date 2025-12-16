LSU Heisman Winner Jayden Daniels Is Done For The Season With Washington

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

Former LSU superstar quarterback Jayden Daniels, who won the Heisman Trophy two years ago this month, will be shut down for the rest of season with the Washington Commanders because of a dislocated left elbow, starting with Saturday’s game against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

“We’re going to sit him for the final three games,” Washington coach Dan Quinn said Monday during a press conference for reasons that are “part medical and part team.”

Washington (4-10) will not return to the playoffs this season after reaching the NFC title game behind Daniels last season in his Rookie of the Year campaign.

“As of today, he still wasn’t all the way cleared to play,” Quinn said.

Daniels appeared in only seven games this season, missing time because of a sprained left knee and a hurt right hamstring before the dislocated left elbow that he aggravated when he returned to action against Minnesota on Dec. 7.

Daniels sat out the Commanders’ 29-21 win over the New York Giants on Sunday, which ended Washington’s eight-game losing streak.

Last season, Daniels appeared in all 20 games the Commanders played, including a 12-5 regular season and playoff run before losing to the Eagles with the Super Bowl on the line. He earned AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors after being the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 draft.

“We believe this decision allows him to take advantage of the next few weeks,” Quinn said. “He wants to practice, and he will practice. We all know the best way to grow is during the games, but there’s plenty of ways for him to learn.”

JAYDEN DANIELS DID NOT PLAY LIKE A ROOKIE IN 2024

As a rookie, Daniels was superb, completing 69 percent of his passes for 3,568 yards with 25 touchdowns around nine interceptions while rushing for 891 yards and six touchdowns.

This season, the former Tiger great owns a completion rate of 60.6 with 1,262 yards passing, eight touchdowns and three interceptions. His passer rating slid from 100.1 to 88.1, and he has rushed for only 278 yards and two TDs.