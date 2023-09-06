LSU head football coach Brian Kelly talks about putting Florida State loss behind his No. 14 Tigers at SEC Media Conference (AUDIO)

LSU coach Brian Kelly spoke for a little more than 10 minutes on Wednesday on the SEC Coaches Teleconference, reiterating the Tigers’ performance in their 45-24 season-opening Sunday night loss was not acceptable and will be improved on moving forward.

No. 14 LSU, which dropped nine spots in both the Associated Press and Coaches’ polls, after giving up 31 straight points in the second half to Florida State, plays host to Grambling State on Saturday night in its 2023 home opener. LSU and Grambling State have never played before.

Kelly said preparations at LSU’s practices have already been adjusted with the changes he thinks are necessary based on what he saw in the Florida State game – changes Kelly said he believes should “flip” to better performance beginning Saturday night and the Tigers should begin executing the details he said were lacking in the blowout loss to the Seminoles.

Check out the full audio of Kelly’s presser above.