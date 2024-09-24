LSU Head Coach Kim Mulkey: “We have a good mixture of experienced and new players and one young one.”

Kim Mulkey holds a press conference at the start of women’s basketball season. Welcome to LSU Tiger TV: The Official TV Station of LSU.

Angel Reese left an indelible mark on the LSU Tigers and the world of women’s college basketball. The Chicago Sky rookie first gained attention for her bold taunting of Iowa Hawkeyes standout Caitlin Clark in the 2023 NCAA Championship game, and has since garnered a larger following with her impressive performances on the court.

Reese’s impact on previous LSU teams was undeniable, leaving many to wonder about the team’s identity without her. During a media availability on September 23, 2024, a reporter asked LSU coach Kim Mulkey about this potential void.

“Will there be pressure for this team to replace Angel or will there be freedom for them to create their own unique identity?” the reporter inquired.

“There was never any pressure, even when Angel was here,” Mulkey replied. “Each player has their own personality, and I’ve coached some big personalities before. Someone else on this team will step up as a leader. It may not be the same as Angel, but players’ personalities shine through when they feel comfortable.”

Mulkey also emphasized the importance of confidence and maturity in players’ emergence as leaders. She assured that LSU will continue to play with passion and enthusiasm, and another leader will emerge. However, it is unlikely that anyone can fill the void left by Reese’s dynamic presence on the team.