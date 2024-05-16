LSU head coach Brian Kelly listed as top-5 coach in college football ahead of 2024 season

Sporting News released its head coach rankings for the 2024 season and LSU’s Brian Kelly came in as the fifth best coach in the country.

Kelly moved up one spot in the rankings after coming in at No. 6 on last year’s list. He’s the third highest SEC coach behind Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer and Georgia’s Kirby Smart. Smart claimed the No. 1 spot after Nick Saban’s retirement.

With Nick Saban's retirement, there's a new coach atop Sporting News' Top 25 FBS coaches for the first time since 2015. And that man is Kirby Smart 👀



Hit the link below to see @BillBender92's full rankings 👇



READ: https://t.co/Rxwwq0WxK0 pic.twitter.com/VZc3W5pmnq — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) May 14, 2024

Kelly has a 165-68 record in his career and a 20-7 record after two seasons at LSU. He led the Tigers to an SEC Championship appearance in his first season and at least 10 wins in each of his first two seasons.

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy is also high on Kelly. He said he expects Kelly to have a 50% chance of winning a national championship at LSU.

“I think Les Miles is a solid coach, I don’t think he’s elite. I think Ed Orgeron is a solid coach, I don’t think he’s elite. I think Brian Kelly is elite,” McElroy said on “Always College Football.” “That’s why I think the percentage chance that he will win a national championship at LSU is 50%. Now remember, people are going to hear that they’re going to say ‘50%, I mean, that seems a little low, or perhaps seems a little high. Winning a national championship is outrageously difficult. Outrageously difficult.”

Kelly is heading into his third season at LSU and will be looking to string together another double-digit win campaign to have a shot at making the first ever 12 team College Football Playoff. Year three has been a magic number for LSU and Kelly and expectations are sky-high ahead of the 2024 season.