LSU hasn’t named a starting pitcher ahead of its crucial rubber match with Alabama

After knotting the series up at 1-1, LSU needs to win one more game against Alabama to give itself a good shot at postseason play.

If the Tigers win out, they can still reach the 14-win mark, and if they win three of the final four, they can still hit 13 wins and have a decent chance at making the postseason. But if they drop the series against Alabama, any chances of a regional could be gone for good.

LSU has yet to announce its starter for game three. Nate Ackenhasuen will be unavailable after pitching in game two. Griffin Herring pitched on Friday and might not be available either. Thatcher Hurd, Kade Anderson and Javen Coleman all have SEC starts this season and are likely contenders.

Hurd struggled greatly in the first few SEC series and Anderson gave up five runs in 0.2 innings in his first SEC start against Auburn. Coleman hasn’t pitched since he started against Grambling and has yet to go more than four innings this season.

Alabama will start righty Benn Hess. He has a 6.89 ERA this season with 79 strikeouts in 48.1 innings pitched. He gave up four hits and one run in four innings pitched last weekend against Mississippi State.

Game three will start at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on SEC Network +.