LSU Has To Go Out and Find Wide Receivers in Transfer Portal: Here’s Some It May Go After

Head coach Lane Kiffin and his staff are going to have to fill some serious holes to patch when it comes to the LSU football roster.

The Tigers have plenty of positional needs they need to prioritize. Among them is the wide receiver position. LSU is losing its main production from its receivers this season. Seniors Barion Brown, Zavion Thomas and Chris Hilton Jr. are out of eligibility while junior Aaron Anderson is declaring for the NFL Draft. The four combined for 137 catches, 1,540 yards and five touchdowns.

But luckily for Kiffin and Co., there are some big names at the wideout position that will be available on January 2.

Here are seven names he and the staff should go after:

Cam Coleman…Sophomore WR, Auburn

Coleman (6-3, 201 pounds, Phenix City, Alabama) is one of the top receivers in the entire country. Through two seasons with the Tigers, Coleman caught 93 passes for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns. Coleman hasn’t been able to showcase his full potential as a WR1 yet due to inconsistent quarterback play. Coleman has had five different starting quarterbacks at Auburn in his time with the program (Payton Thorne, Hank Brown, Jackson Arnold, Ashton Daniels, Deuce Knight). Coleman is ranked as the No. 1 overall and No. 1 wide receiver available in the transfer portal according to 247sports.com

Kenny Johnson…Junior WR, Pittsburgh

Johnson (6-1, 205, York, Pennsylvania) is one of the most experienced and versatile receivers in the transfer portal. In three seasons with the Panthers, Johnson caught 109 passes for 1,354 yards and nine touchdowns. Johnson could also fill a hole on the Tigers’ special teams units as he was a top specialist in the Atlantic Coastal Conference. He returned 24 punts for 244 yards and a touchdown while returning 42 kicks for 965 yards and a touchdown with the Panthers.

Nick Marsh…Sophomore WR, Michigan State

Marsh (6-2, 203, Detroit, Michigan) is one of the bigger targets that the Tigers dearly missed on this year’s team. Marsh has the ability to not only be a vertical threat, but also to win in one-on-one coverage. In his two seasons with the Spartans, Marsh caught 100 passes for 1,311 yards with nine touchdowns. Marsh is ranked as the No. 13 overall and No. 3 wide receiver available in the transfer portal by 247sports.com.

Wyatt Young…Sophomore WR, North Texas

Young (6-0, 195, Katy, Texas) is most likely to follow his head coach, Eric Morris, to Oklahoma State. If he doesn’t, Young is one of the most explosive receivers in the country when it comes to yards after the catch. This season, Young caught 70 passes for 1,264 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

Iverson Hooks…Redshirt junior WR, UAB

Hooks (5-10, 175, Pike Road, Ala.) is one of the receivers that LSU has its eyes on per Pete Nakos of On3.com. Hooks caught 72 passes for 927 yards and seven touchdowns this season for the Blazers and was named to the All American Athletic Conference Second-Team.

Danny Scudero…Redshirt sophomore WR, San Jose State

Scudero (5-9, 174, San Jose, California) isn’t the biggest, but he beats defenders with his next-level track speed. Scudero was named as a Biletnikoff semifinalist this season after catching 88 passes for an FBS best 1,291 yards and 10 touchdowns. Scudero is a complete receiver.

Winston Watkins…Freshman WR, Ole Miss

Watkins (6-2, 185, Fort Meyers, Florida) has not entered the portal or announced any attentions to, but he’s a name to watch out for when Jan. 2 rolls around. Watkins and Kiffin are very close and he could follow his head coach to Baton Rouge. Watkins caught 24 passes for 363 yards with a touchdown this season.