“LSU Has To Be In The Playoffs Every Year” … Interim AD Verge Ausberry – Leader Of The Search

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

The next LSU football coach, whoever that may one day sooner or later be, received a mandate on Friday morning.

“LSU has to be in the playoffs every year,” newly appointed interim athletic director Verge Ausberry said at a press conference.

Ausberry is in complete control of the search, according to LSU, to replace football coach Brian Kelly, who was fired in his fourth season on Sunday after four seasons of not reaching the College Football Playoff. Ausberry had already helped form a list of head coaching targets on Sunday with then-athletic director Scott Woodward, who fired Kelly.

LSU – after a strong suggestion reportedly by Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry – fired Woodward on Wednesday night because of what Landry on Wednesday called the “terrible” contract he gave to Kelly to leave Notre Dame for LSU after the 2021 season. Woodward’s contract to Kelly was for $100 million for 10 years with a current $52.3 million buyout owed to Kelly, unless that is somehow negotiated down.

LSU Board of Supervisors chairman Scott Ballard said at the Ausberry press conference that Landry had nothing to do with Woodward’s firing, contrary to a report by Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger.

“It was a mutual decision by LSU and Scott Woodward,” Ballard said. He continued to receive questions on that by media members at the press conference who apparently did not believe him. He never answered questions about why Woodward was fired after success in every aspect of the athletic department other than his football hire.

Landry had also said on Wednesday that the Board of Supervisors would be hiring the new coach after saying clearly that Woodward would not hire the new coach under any circumstances. LSU now says that will be Ausberry with assistance from the Board and a search committee that Ausberry has already virtually named.

LSU officials also countered Landry Friday by saying taxpayer money has never paid any LSU coaching salaries or buyouts, which may not be completely accurate and is clearly up for debate.

“This is a great opportunity,” said Ausberry, a New Iberia native former starting linebacker for the Tigers in the 1980s who has worked in various positions in the LSU athletic department since the 1990s and rising to associate and deputy athletic director over the last two decades.

“I want to tell our fan base one thing,” Ausberry, 58, said. “LSU is not broken. LSU’s athletic department is not broken. I think we have the best athletic department in the country. I would put them up against anyone. We’re going to be the best at LSU.”

Ausberry said he saw apathy in the final season of Kelly’s season in 2025 as the Tigers fell from No. 3 in the nation after an opening win at No. 4 Clemson to out of the rankings at 5-3 and 2-3 in the SEC last Saturday night after a 49-25 loss at home to No. 3 Texas A&M. Ausberry noticed that stadium was emptying during the second half when the Aggies erased an 18-14 deficit during a 35-7 run to tend the game.

“This program cannot have apathy,” Ausberry said. “We have to win. We have to be successful. We’re going to have the best football coach there is.”

Associate head coach Frank Wilson replaced Kelly as interim coach on Sunday. He is not expected to be named the head coach. The Tigers play at No. 4 Alabama a week from Saturday (6:30 p.m., ABC).

Asked what his chances are to get the athletic director job beyond interim, Ausberry said, “At this time, that’s not a concern right now.”

LSU – with the help of donors or taxpayers, depending on which side you believe – now has two buyouts to pay off – Kelly’s at $52.3 million with six years left on his contract and Woodward’s at $6.7 million with four years remaining on his. Woodward made $1.85 million a year and had his contract extended through 2029 in 2022.

