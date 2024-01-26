LSU has three players named to watch list for 2024 USA Collegiate Softball Player of Year

LSU had three players named to the top 50 watch list for the 2024 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year.

Sophomore pitcher Sydney Berzon, graduate center fielder Ciara Briggs and graduate shortstop Taylor Pleasants are part of the list that’s spread across 28 schools and six different conferences.

The top 25 Finalists for the award will be announced on May 1. The 10 finalists will be revealed on May 20 with the eventual winner being released before the NCAA Women’s College World Series which begins May 30.

This is the third straight appearance for Pleasants, a native of Houston, on the list. The first team NFCA All-South Region and second team All-SEC selection batted .346 with 56 hits, 11 doubles, eight homers and a team-best 53 RBIs in 2023. She also anchored the team’s infield by helping turn 15 double plays with 118 assists and 61 putouts, earning a spot on the SEC’s All-Defensive team.

Briggs, a native of Yorba Linda, California, is named to the top 50 list for a second consecutive season. The two-time Gold Glove winner, second All-SEC and first team NFCA All-South Region choice, batted .347 with 68 hits, 46 runs, seven doubles, two homers and 24 RBIs. She hasn’t committed an error in 176 total chances the two seasons.

This is the first appearance of Berzon, a native of Buffalo, New York, on the team after she was selected to the NFCA’s third team All-America squad and All-SEC second team last season. She was 14-8 with a 1.91 earned run average, 127 strikeouts, 11 complete games and four shutouts.

LSU opens its 2024 season on Feb. 8 against Nicholls at 6 p.m.