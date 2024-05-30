LSU has seventh best odds to win College World Series, SEC teams claim top four spots

Despite a slow start to the year and not being a regional host, LSU baseball is tied for the seventh best odds to win the College World Series, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

LSU’s odds of a repeat sit +2000 which is tied with Florida State, Clemson and Georgia for the seventh best odds of any team in the tournament field. The Tigers are looking to be the first team to repeat as champions since South Carolina did it in 2010 and 2011.

Wining another championship this season will make LSU the first team to repeat on two separate occasions. The Tigers won back-to-back championships in 1996 and 1997. Only six schools have ever won two consecutive titles: Texas, USC, Stanford, LSU, Oregon State and South Carolina. USC is the only school to win more than two in a row when it won five in a row from 1970-74.

Tennessee, the team LSU faced in the SEC championship last weekend, has the best odds to win the CWS this season at +550. The Vols are followed by Texas A&M, Arkansas, Kentucky and North Carolina.

LSU has played each of the teams with the top four best odds and will likely play the team with the fifth best odds, North Carolina, in the Chapel Hill Regional. LSU’s game one opponent Wofford has +25000 odds and the four seed, Long Island, has +42000 odds to win the CWS.