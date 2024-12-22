LSU Has 2 More Rent-A-Wins Before SEC Play, But A Loss Would Mortgage NCAA Hopes

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

They say to warm up and work up a light sweat before a strenuous workout.

This is what the LSU men’s basketball team plans to do Sunday (2 p.m., SEC Network +) against the University of New Orleans, which is 2-8 on the season and ranked No. 336 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings. And again a week from Sunday against Mississippi Valley State (2-10), which has a No. 364 NET for dead last.

LSU (9-2) has a No. 57 NET, which has it in decent position for an NCAA Tournament bid should it hover around .500 in the Southeastern Conference season. That starts when LSU hosts Vanderbilt (11-1, No. 40 NET) on Saturday, Jan. 4 (3:30 p.m., ESPN2). Then it’s off to Missouri (10-1, No. 41 NET) on Jan. 7 (8 p.m., SEC Network) and to No. 17 Ole Miss (11-1, No. 31 NET) as the Tigers hope not to become an SEC rental victory themselves.

LSU’s NET would be in for an uphill battle for the remainder of the season with an upset loss to UNO or a disaster against Valley. The Tigers had one of those type losses last season, though not terrible, to Nicholls State, 68-66, on Nov. 10, 2023. The Colonels finished 20-14 and 13-5, but it was LSU’s first loss to an in-state school since 2010 when it also lost to Nicholls.

SEC BASKETBALL HAVING HISTORIC SEASON

So, the Tigers are focused on avoiding disaster and getting better before the SEC gauntlet, which is not an exaggeration this season by any means. The SEC is off to one of its most powerful seasons in history with eight teams ranked – No. 1 Tennessee (11-0), No. 2 Auburn (11-1), No. 4 Kentucky (10-2), No. 6 Alabama (9-2), No. 7 Florida (12-0), No. 12 Texas A&M (10-2), No. 14 Oklahoma (11-0) and No. 17 Ole Miss (11-1).

“Our focus isn’t so much on the opponents,” LSU coach Matt McMahon said Friday, which could be motivation for UNO, which does have a 93-87 overtime win at in-city Tulane (4-7, No. 225 NET).

“It’s on what we have to get better at as a team,” he said. “We have to be more consistent, and that all starts in practice, being intentional.”

LSU has not been a strong rebounding team, which contributed to it losing a nine-point lead against SMU (10-2, No. 28 NET) on Dec. 14 in a 74-64 loss. The Mustangs outrebounded the Tigers, 41-31.

“It’s been a key focal point for us,” McMahon said of the rebounding. “I think you’ll see us improve.”

McMahon also wants to find additional consistent options for 3-point shots in addition to top long-range shooters Jordan Sears and Cam Carter. Two candidates are freshmen Vyctorius Miller and Curtis Givens III.

“We’re trying to identify that third and fourth weapon behind the arc,” McMahon said.