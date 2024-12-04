LSU Has 11 Signees Of 24 Commitments So Far on National Signing Day

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

It is the first day of the early national signing period that runs through Friday and LSU coach Brian Kelly hopes to keep the doors locked on his Class of 2025.

As of Wednesday morning, LSU’s class had dropped from No. 6 to No. 9 in the composite ranking by 247’sports.com due to recent commitment flips by No. 1 quarterback Bryce Underwood of Detroit to Michigan last week, No. 7 cornerback Kade Phillips of Missouri City, Texas, to Texas on Tuesday, and No. 5 guard/center Devin Harper of Shreveport to Ole Miss on Nov. 16. No. 18 edge rusher LaJesse Harrold of Tampa de-committed over the weekend.

Those losses coincide with five entries into the transfer portal in recent days.

By 9 a.m. Wednesday, LSU had signed 11 commitments of its 24. Those are:

-No. 2 LB Charles Ross, 6-1, 195, Northshore High, Houston, Texas.

-No. 65 OT Carius Curne, 6-4, 301, Marion, Arkansas.

-No. 11 LB Jaiden Braker, 6-3, 212, South Gwinnett High, Snellville, Georgia.

-No. 15 CB Jacob Bradford, 5-11, 190, Catholic High, Baton Rouge.

-No. 21 Edge Damien Shanklin, 6-4, 230, Warren Central High, Indianapolis.

-No. 41 LB Zach Weeks, 6-2, 215, Oconee County High, Watkinsville, Georgia.

-No. 38 DL Brandon Brown, 6-2, 286, Eau Gallie High, Melbourne, Florida.

-No. 24 TE John David LaFleur, 6-6, 220, Sulphur High, Sulphur.

-No. 95 DL Dilan Battle, 6-2, 315, Mansfield Timberview, Arlington, Texas.

-No. 50 OT Brett Bordelon, 6-4, 260, Newman High, New Orleans.

-No. 87 DL Walter Mathis, 6-3, 285, Calvary High, Savannah, Georgia.

The remaining 13 commitments LSU hopes to sign today or in the coming days are:

-No. 1 RB Harlem Berry, 5-11, 175, St. Martin’s, Metairie.

-No. 4 CB DJ Pickett, 6-4, 178, Zephyrhills High, Zephyrhills, Florida.*

-No. 7 WR Derek Meadows, 6-5, 200, Bishop Gorman High, Las Vegas, Nevada.*

-No. 8 RB JT Lindsey, 5-11, 185, Alexandria Senior High, Alexandria.

-No. 18 CB Aidan Anding, 5-11, 165, Rusthon High, Ruston.

-No. 21 G-C Tyler Miller, 6-5, 315, Laurel High, Laurel, Mississippi.*

-No. 25 WR TaRon Francis, 6-2, 200, Edna Karr High, New Orleans.

-No. 28 LB Keylan Moses, 6-2, 210, University High, Baton Rouge.

-No. 28 TE Mike Tyler, 6-3, 225, Hammond High, Columbia, South Carolina.*

-No. 37 S CJ Jimcoilly, 6-3, 205, Lipscomb Academy, Nashville, Tennessee.

-No. 41 S Jhase Thomas, 6-1, 183, Destrehan High, Destrehan.

-No. 73 WR Phillip Wright, 5-11, 175, Destrehan High, Destrehan.

-No. 77 DT Zion Williams, 6-4, 295, Lufkin High, Lufkin, Texas.

*Possible flips from LSU.