LSU gymnasts receive No. 2 seed in SEC championship meet

LSU No. 3 ranked gymnastics team will be second seed at the 2021 Southeastern Conference Championships in Huntsville, Alabama on March 20 when the Tigers go after their fourth-straight league title.

The Tigers are the defending SEC meet champions. The 2017 squad captured the meet title for the first time since 1981. LSU defended its title in St. Louis in 2018 and New Orleans in 2019. Sarah Finnegan won the all-around title in 2018 and 2019.

Last season’s meet was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic. This season’s league championships were originally set for New Orleans and the SEC them moved to Huntsville last month for COVID-19 safety reasons.

“A geographically central location is appropriate in the current COVID-19 environment,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said when he announced the move.

LSU will compete alongside top seeded Florida, third seeded Alabama and fourth seeded Arkansas.

The Tigers will start the meet on bars and move to beam and floor before finishing on vault. LSU owns top five national rankings on all four events. The Tigers are second on vault, third on bars and floor and fourth on beam.

The meet will be televised on SEC Network with Bart Conner and Kathy Johnson Clarke on the call.