LSU gymnastics worked at Canes to celebrate its national championship. Next, it’ll have a parade

LSU’s gymnastics team celebrated its national championship Tuesday by serving meals at Raising Canes on Tuesday.

Haleigh Bryant, Savannah Schoenherr, Konnor McClain, Livy Dunne, Aleah Finnegan and Kiya Johnson were at the original canes off Highland Road and helped work the drive through to serve fans their meals.

The team was greeted by fans with pompoms and spent the Tigers spent the first part of their shift signing autographs and taking photos before heading to the back to help prepare meals.

Afterwards, they went outside where they answered a few questions and posed for photos.

“Winning the first national championship means the world to this team,” Dunne said. “And it’s so cool to be a part of history. And I know how hard this team has worked all year and to watch it all pay off was just so gratifying.”

LSU gymnastics brought home the first national title in school history on Saturday. The team scored a school record on beam in the final rotation to claim the title. LSU also grabbed a few individual national titles. On Thursday, Bryant claimed the all-around national title and Finnegan claimed the floor national title.

“It’s such a privilege and an honor to be part of the first winning team, and we can’t thank you guys enough for all of the love and support that we’ve had this year,” Finnegan said. “Obviously we’ve had a lot of ups and downs but we’re really just thankful to be here and represent you guys today.”

LSU will continue to celebrate its championship win this evening with a parade. The parade will start at 6:30 p.m. at LSU’s School of Music and will make its way to the PMAC for an indoor celebration that will start at 7 p.m.

All member of the LSU gymnastics team will be at the parade as well as Jay Clark and his coaching staff. The Bengal Brass band, the LSU spirit squads, former LSU gymnasts and dignitaries will also be at the parade.

The celebration inside the PMAC will include the presentation of the national championship trophy as well remarks from Clark and other members of the squad. The PMAC doors will open at 6 p.m.